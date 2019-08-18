Consul Dhakal Holds A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia to Nepal and Chairman of IME Group Chandra Prasad Dhakal hoisted the national flag of Indonesia. The ceremony was attended by Indonesian nationals currently residing in Nepal along with the staff members of Consul’s Office and IME.

The flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the Office of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia to Nepal at the Kathmandu-based IME Complex premises on the occasion of the 74th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia,

Diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Nepal were established in 1960. Since then the relations between the two countries have always been cordial. To strengthen the relations further and in the interest of both the countries and their peoples, the Office of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia has been playing a significant role since the appointment of Dhakal as the Honorary Consul. People to people contacts have been steadily growing between the two friendly countries after the establishment of the Office of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Nepal.

Indonesia is growing as a large market for the world and it is also the largest economy in ASEAN. Trade volume between Indonesia and Nepal is also very high as the latter is one of the largest trade partners of Nepal. Because both the countries are endowed with natural and cultural heritages, tourism in both the countries is considered a great business potential.