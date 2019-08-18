FIR Filed Against Rabi Lamchhane, Kanel And Karki In Kathmandu Police Office

FIR Filed Against Rabi Lamchhane, Kanel And Karki In Kathmandu Police Office

Aug. 18, 2019, 4:26 p.m.

Samjhana Ghimire Pudasaini, the wife of late journalist Shalikram Pudasani, has filed a FIR against journalist Rabi Lamichhane, Yubaraj Kanel and Ashimta Karki, a staff nurses, at Kathmandu District Police Area Office accusing them for encouraging her husband to commit suicide.

After the filing of FIR, it would make police easy to initiate the case further. Today is the thirteenth day of death of journalist Pudasaini. Kathmandu District Police confirmed the report.

The trio is currently under a five day police custody in Chitwan by permission of Chitwan District Court. Under the detention, police are investigating the death of journalist Pudasaini.

Police arrested Lamichhane Thrusday, along with Kanel and Karki from Kathmandu, and brought them in Chitwan.. According to SP Dan Bahadur Malla they have been remanded to five-day custody, with effect from Friday.

Pudasaini was found hanging in Chitwan’s Narayangadh-based Kangaroo Hotel on August 5. In a video message said to be recorded by Pudasaini on his cell phone before killing himself, he had mentioned names of Lamichhane, Kanel and Karki saying that they had compelled him to commit suicide. According to Malla, the video was put to forensic lab test. “The test has confirmed that Pudasaini had recorded the video on his cell phone,” said Malla, adding that Lamichhane and other two were arrested on charge of abetting a person to commit suicide, on the basis of the test report of the video. Post-mortem report of the dead body, however, has yet to come.

Also reads: https://www.spotlightnepal.com/2019/08/17/rabi-lamichhane-remained-police-custody-five-days/

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Consul Dhakal Holds A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia
Aug 18, 2019
Minister Of External Affairs Of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar To Arrive Nepal On 21 August
Aug 18, 2019
NEA Becomes No One Corporation: Energy Minister Pun
Aug 18, 2019
The Ruin Of Gorkha Palace Touches Everyone's Heart: Dr. Bhattarai
Aug 18, 2019
Mahabir Pun Receives ICT Award 2019
Aug 18, 2019

More on News

Consul Dhakal Holds A Program To Celebrate 74th Independence Of Republic Of Indonesia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Minister Of External Affairs Of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar To Arrive Nepal On 21 August By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
The Ruin Of Gorkha Palace Touches Everyone's Heart: Dr. Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
WaiWaiGlocal Teen Hero 2019 top 6 Finalists Announced By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Angry Supporters Vandalized Police Vehicle In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
I Compromise Many Things For Unity: NCP Leader Dahal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Becomes No One Corporation: Energy Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
Mahabir Pun Receives ICT Award 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
Nepal Received Rs.784 As Remittance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
Weather Forecast August 18: Heavy Rains In Eastern And Western Region of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2019
PM Modi Reaches Bhutan For Two Day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584