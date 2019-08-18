FIR Filed Against Rabi Lamchhane, Kanel And Karki In Kathmandu Police Office

Samjhana Ghimire Pudasaini, the wife of late journalist Shalikram Pudasani, has filed a FIR against journalist Rabi Lamichhane, Yubaraj Kanel and Ashimta Karki, a staff nurses, at Kathmandu District Police Area Office accusing them for encouraging her husband to commit suicide.

After the filing of FIR, it would make police easy to initiate the case further. Today is the thirteenth day of death of journalist Pudasaini. Kathmandu District Police confirmed the report.

The trio is currently under a five day police custody in Chitwan by permission of Chitwan District Court. Under the detention, police are investigating the death of journalist Pudasaini.

Police arrested Lamichhane Thrusday, along with Kanel and Karki from Kathmandu, and brought them in Chitwan.. According to SP Dan Bahadur Malla they have been remanded to five-day custody, with effect from Friday.

Pudasaini was found hanging in Chitwan’s Narayangadh-based Kangaroo Hotel on August 5. In a video message said to be recorded by Pudasaini on his cell phone before killing himself, he had mentioned names of Lamichhane, Kanel and Karki saying that they had compelled him to commit suicide. According to Malla, the video was put to forensic lab test. “The test has confirmed that Pudasaini had recorded the video on his cell phone,” said Malla, adding that Lamichhane and other two were arrested on charge of abetting a person to commit suicide, on the basis of the test report of the video. Post-mortem report of the dead body, however, has yet to come.

