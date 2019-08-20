India Provides Training To Twenty Nepali Officers On Anti Money Laundering And Countering Financing Of Terrorism

National Academy of Customs, Indirect taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) India has launched a customized six-day training course on ‘Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism ‘for 20 Nepalese officers from various government agencies of Nepal.

Provided on the request of Nepal government ,the training is fully supported by Government of India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Program.

“It is yet another example of Government of India’s commitment to support the capacity development of Nepali officers. A total of 60 officers from various regulatory agencies in Nepal will be trained under this latest initiative,” said a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu.

The two batches of 20 officers each will be trained at NACIN in the months of October and December 2019.This initiative is likely to enhance the capacities of agencies of Nepal on the matters pertaining to Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism.

NACIN is the apex training institution of the Government of India in the field of financial investigations and anti money laundering matters. It is an accredited Regional Training Center of World Customs Organization for Asia/Pacific Region and also works in collaboration with other international organizations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC etc.