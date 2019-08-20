KOICA- KAAN Organizes Knowledge Sharing Workshop 2019

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) has organized KOCIA–KAAN Knowledge Sharing lecture program in Nepal Administrative Staff College (NASC) on August 20, 2019.

A formal lecture was given by the recent graduate of KOICA’s Master’s Degree Scholarship Program Mahesh Parajuli shared his findings and recommendations of research paper that he completed during the Master’s program in Public Administration from Sungkyunkwan University, Korea in 2018.

His thesis title is “Fiscal Decentralization (FD) in Nepal: The case of Banepa Municipality. Currently Parajuli is working as Under Secretary in Commission for the investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA).

The target audiences of the lecture were the new Government officers of Nepal who are undergoing in training session conduct by NASC and resources personnel of NASC. The lecture had a session on the sharing of experience regards to the fiscal decentralization policy, Local government Act and knowledge gaps in fiscal decentralization process at the Municipal level of Nepal.

Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT)is one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation program which has been implemented since 1995.

This program aims in leading human resources development (HRD) through Short Term training and Master’s Degree Scholarship Program for government officials and providing capacity building trainings focusing on sharing Korea's experience and technology for development.

Every year more than 100 government official participate in various short term training programs and about 15 government officials undergo master’s degree scholarship programs from Nepal.

This total 16 government official are participating in the master’s degree scholarship program is various Korean Universities. Till date more than 1700 government officials who have taken part in some training program in Korea under KOICA’s support.