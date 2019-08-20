KOICA- KAAN Organizes Knowledge Sharing Workshop 2019

KOICA- KAAN Organizes Knowledge Sharing Workshop 2019

Aug. 20, 2019, 8:56 p.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) has organized KOCIA–KAAN Knowledge Sharing lecture program in Nepal Administrative Staff College (NASC) on August 20, 2019.

A formal lecture was given by the recent graduate of KOICA’s Master’s Degree Scholarship Program Mahesh Parajuli shared his findings and recommendations of research paper that he completed during the Master’s program in Public Administration from Sungkyunkwan University, Korea in 2018.

His thesis title is “Fiscal Decentralization (FD) in Nepal: The case of Banepa Municipality. Currently Parajuli is working as Under Secretary in Commission for the investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA).

The target audiences of the lecture were the new Government officers of Nepal who are undergoing in training session conduct by NASC and resources personnel of NASC. The lecture had a session on the sharing of experience regards to the fiscal decentralization policy, Local government Act and knowledge gaps in fiscal decentralization process at the Municipal level of Nepal.

Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT)is one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation program which has been implemented since 1995.

This program aims in leading human resources development (HRD) through Short Term training and Master’s Degree Scholarship Program for government officials and providing capacity building trainings focusing on sharing Korea's experience and technology for development.

Every year more than 100 government official participate in various short term training programs and about 15 government officials undergo master’s degree scholarship programs from Nepal.

This total 16 government official are participating in the master’s degree scholarship program is various Korean Universities. Till date more than 1700 government officials who have taken part in some training program in Korea under KOICA’s support.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

41 Nepali Schools Receive ISA Award
Aug 20, 2019
8th European Union Film Festival
Aug 20, 2019
NAC To Operate Osaka Flight From August 29, Final Preparations Completed
Aug 20, 2019
MPs Demanded Impartial Investigation On Suicide Of Journalist Shalikram Pudasaini
Aug 20, 2019
Nepal-India To Focus On Bilateral Issues
Aug 20, 2019

More on News

41 Nepali Schools Receive ISA Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 55 minutes ago
8th European Union Film Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
MPs Demanded Impartial Investigation On Suicide Of Journalist Shalikram Pudasaini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Nepal-India To Focus On Bilateral Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 8 minutes ago
Paras Expresses Apology Towards Incident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 3 minutes ago
India Provides Training To Twenty Nepali Officers On Anti Money Laundering And Countering Financing Of Terrorism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 55 minutes ago

The Latest

NAC To Operate Osaka Flight From August 29, Final Preparations Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane’s Statement Recorded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019
Weather Forecast August 20: Light To Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane's Supporter Clashed With Police In Chitwan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
PM Oli Postpone His Second Singapore Visit To Meet India's EAM Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2019
Inter-dependency And Political Economy: A Case of Nepal By Kedar Neupane Aug 19, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584