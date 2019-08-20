NAC To Operate Osaka Flight From August 29, Final Preparations Completed

Aug. 20, 2019, 5:06 p.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) will start first direct flight between Kathmandu and Osaka (Japan) from August 29. Nepal Airlines wide body A330-200 series will be operated in this sector.

Addressing a press meet, executive chairman Madan Kharel said that NAC will fly three times a week. He said that all the preparation has already completed to operate 274 seat A330-200 series.

Executive chairman Kharel said that NAC has already proposed to start flight from Narita and Kathmandu. He said that the process of receiving permission is at final stage. Commerce director Tank Nidhi Dahal said that they have a plan to operate Narita flight from January.

Dahal also said that ninety seats has already booked for the first flight. He also said that over eighty percent seat will be occupied during the season.

NAC is going to operate the flight to Japan after 13 years. NAC started flight to Kathmandu, Sanghai and Osaka in 1994 but it was suspended since 2007.

