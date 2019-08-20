Rabi Lamichhane’s Statement Recorded

The Government Attorney Office recorded statements of TV host Rabi Lamichhane and two others in connection to the death of journalist Shalikram Pudasaini.

The statements of accused Lamichhane, Yuvraj Kandel and Asmita Karki (Ruku) were recorded in the Government Attorney Office of Chitwan district.

Spokesperson of Police Office DSP Ek Narayan Koirala said on the basis of recorded statements of the accused persons, the court will decide if they will be remanded in custody or a process would begin to file a case against the trio.

The supporters of the current affairs television host Lamichhane have continued to stage demonstrations in front of the DPO demanding his immediate release since his arrest on Thursday.

Likewise, the protesters also staged demonstrations at Chaubiskothi Chowk in the district–today.

Pudasaini used to work for News24 Television channel with Lamichhane and Kandel before joining Mountain Television some two months back. Pudasaini was associated with the Mountain Television until his death.

Federation of Nepali Journalists has called on the concerned authorities for fair investigation into the death of Pudasaini.