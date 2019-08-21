Four New Korean Overseas Volunteers And One Advisor Arrived In Nepal

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has dispatched four new Korea Overseas Volunteers (KOVs) and one World Friends Korea (WFK) advisor to work in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by KOICA, they arrived in Kathmandu on June 24, 2019 and August 12, 2019 respectively and dispatched to their concerned organizations on August 19, 2019 after completing the adaptation training program.

All the KOVs are related to education sector whereas advisor is related to community development sector. The KOVs will be working in Thapathali Campus, Armed Police Force (APF) School, Kirtipur, Nepal Banepa Polytechnic Institute and Bhadrapur Municipality, Jhapa for 2 years whereas an advisor will be working in Pokhara University for a year.

The KOICA adviser program is aimed at providing support for advising policy making and high level technical support in the recipient country where as KOICA Volunteer program focuses more on transferring Korean knowledge and experiences directly in the grass root level. The objective of both programs is to improve the quality of life of people in partner countries to strengthen the friendship and mutual understanding between Korea and partner countries and to help in the efforts to achieve development goals set by the international community.

Since 1990 KOICA volunteers are deployed in various government organizations within and outside the Kathmandu valley according to the demands and request from Nepal government in different sectors like education, health, agriculture, IT, tourism etc. Currently, 3 KOICA advisers and 20 KOVs are actively working in various government institutions.