Nepal-India Joint Commission Reviewed Overall State Of Bilateral Relations

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar said that his discussions with Nepal’s Foreign Minister are productive. In his tweet EAM Dr. Jaishankar tweeted that at the 5th #IndiaNepal Joint Commission Meeting. Comprehensively reviewed our bilateral relations and identified priority areas for cooperation.

Started over two and half hours late, the much awaited fifth Nepal-India Joint Commission Meeting has focused on five key areas.

The Fifth Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission reviewed the overall state of bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation such as connectivity and economic partnership, trade and transit, power and water resources sectors, culture, education and other matters of mutual interest.

Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Dr.Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, will co-chair the meeting, leading their respective delegations.

The Nepal-India Joint Commission was established in June 1987. Its meetings are held alternately in Nepal and India. The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in October 2016.

Earlier he tweeted while meeting Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli he tweeted warm and in-depth conversation with PM Oli. “Really appreciate his receiving me amidst his many preoccupations.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishanker witnessed handing over of two separate cheques for post earthquake reconstruction and Hulaki road project during the Joint Commission meeting.