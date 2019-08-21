Police Declines To Register FIR Of Nikita Against Various Persons

Police Declines To Register FIR Of Nikita Against Various Persons

Aug. 21, 2019, 4:36 p.m.

Kathmandu Metropolitan Police has declined to register FIR of Nikita Poudel, Rabi Lamichhane wife, against various people accusing them for tempering the Video to drag her husband Rabi Lamichhane in the suicide case of journalist Shalikram Pudasani.

Nikita appeared at the police stations with FIR against various people. Police has declined to register any FIR. Police declined to register FIR saying that the issue of tampering Video is not under their jurisdiction.

"They cam with FIR and we have declined to register because the issue is not fall under our jurisdiction," said police officer.

Nikita has charged many persons tampering the video regarding the suicide case of journalist Shalikram Pudasaini. Extending five days remand on Tuesday, Police has been investing taking three persons TV Program presenter Rabi Lamichhane, Ashmita Karki and Yubaraj Kanel

For Details: https://www.spotlightnepal.com/2019/08/20/rabi-lamichhanes-statement-recorded/

