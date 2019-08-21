Rabi Lamichanne Remains In Police Custody For Another Five Days

Rabi Lamichanne Remains In Police Custody For Another Five Days

Aug. 21, 2019, 6:53 a.m.

Chitwan District Court extended the television presenter Rabi Lamichanne and two others remand till August 25 in connection to the death of journalist Shalikram Pudasaini.

All of them—Lamichhane, Yuvraj Kandel and Asmita Karki (Ruku) were presented before the court at the end of their five-day remand, police said.

The government attorney Yadunath Sharma had requested 10-day remand for further investigation. However, a single bench of District Court Judge Gayatri Prasad Regmi granted 5-day remand, according to the court official Rudramani Giri.

Senior advocate Sushil Panta,Sunil Kumar Pokhrel, Chudamani Sapkota defended TV host Rabi Lamichanne and his collegue Yuvraj Kandel. Similarly, lawyer Narayan Giri defended Asmita Karki.

During the court session, defendant lawyers demanded the immediate release of their clients.

The supporters of television host Lamichhane have continued to stage demonstrations in front of the DPO demanding his immediate release since his arrest on Thursday.

Earlier, journalist Shalikram Pudasaini was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a local hotel in Chitwan on August 05.

Also reads: https://www.spotlightnepal.com/2019/08/20/mps-demanded-impartial-investigation-suicide-journalist-shalikram-pudasaini/

