Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Foreign Minister Gyawali

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali last night to discuss the current situation in the Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Pakistan’s foreign ministry, the Foreign Minister briefed his Nepalese counterpart on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions. He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Nepalese Foreign Minister of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 17 days. He said that the situation was extremely alarming and any use of force by India could result in a massive loss of lives.

Foreign Minister urged Nepal to play its role as SAARC Chair for peace and stability in the region and impress upon India to ease the suffering of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It is reported that Nepalese Foreign Minister Gyawali said that Nepal was closely watching the situation and would continue to call for settlement of all disputes through peaceful means.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Pakistani foreign minister called Nepal’s foreign minister few hours after the completion of visit to Nepal by External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr. S. Jaishankar who urged Nepal to support Indian step.