IGP Khanal Requests Rabi Lamichhane For Cooperation In Pudasaini Suicide Case

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal met Television program presenter Rabi Lamichhane in police custody in Chitwan District Police requested him to help police in investigation of the suicide case of journalist Shalikram Pudasaini reports Deshsanchar.

According to online, he also met Yubaraj Kanel at police custody. IGP Khanal requested both of them to support legal process taken by the police regarding the suicide case of Pudasaini.

Lamichhane, Kanel and Asmita are now under police custody in Chitwan for investigation regarding suicide case of journalist Pudasaini.