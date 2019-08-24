Weather Forecast August 24: Mostly Cloudy In The Eastern And Central Region And Chances Of Heavy Rain Fall

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly to generally cloudy in the western region. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the eastern and central regions and rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the western regions, chances of heavy rainfall at on one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

The Axis of the Monsoon Trough is in normal situation except in western region where is further north from the average. The Cyclonic Circulation is over Oddisha in bay of Bengal. A Trough is extending across Chhattisgarh to Northeast Bay of Bengal. Therefore, moderate rains with one or two heavy spells can be seen over central and eastern Nepal.