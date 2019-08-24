Weather Forecast August 24: Mostly Cloudy In The Eastern And Central Region And Chances Of Heavy Rain Fall

Weather Forecast August 24: Mostly Cloudy In The Eastern And Central Region And Chances Of Heavy Rain Fall

Aug. 24, 2019, 5:49 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in the eastern and central regions and partly to generally cloudy in the western region. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the eastern and central regions and rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the western regions, chances of heavy rainfall at on one or two places of the eastern and central regions.

The Axis of the Monsoon Trough is in normal situation except in western region where is further north from the average. The Cyclonic Circulation is over Oddisha in bay of Bengal. A Trough is extending across Chhattisgarh to Northeast Bay of Bengal. Therefore, moderate rains with one or two heavy spells can be seen over central and eastern Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IGP Khanal Requests Rabi Lamichhane For Cooperation In Pudasaini Suicide Case
Aug 24, 2019
Krishna Janmashtami Observed In Patan Krishna Mandir (Photo Feature)
Aug 23, 2019
Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Foreign Minister Gyawali
Aug 23, 2019
Weather Forecast August 23: Partly Cloudy In The Eastern Region And Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region
Aug 23, 2019
Krishna Janmashtami 2019: How Different Places Celebrate Birth of Vishnu's 8th Avatar
Aug 22, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast August 23: Partly Cloudy In The Eastern Region And Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 22: Heavy Rainfall T One Or Two Places In Central And Western Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 21: Low pressure Area Close To Bihar and Jharkhand Gives Rain In Some Places of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 20: Light To Moderate Rain In Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 19: Heavy Rains In Few Places Of Central And Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast August 18: Heavy Rains In Eastern And Western Region of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

IGP Khanal Requests Rabi Lamichhane For Cooperation In Pudasaini Suicide Case By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2019
KASHMIR Many Roots By Keshab Poudel Aug 23, 2019
Innovation For Nepal's Prosperity: What It Might Entail By Dipak Gyawali Aug 23, 2019
Krishna Janmashtami Observed In Patan Krishna Mandir (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2019
Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2019
Krishna Janmashtami 2019: How Different Places Celebrate Birth of Vishnu's 8th Avatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584