Weather Forecast August 25: Generally Cloudy And Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of The Western Region

Aug. 25, 2019, 7:43 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the eastern and central regions. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the western region.

As Cyclonic Circulation now lies over Bay of Bengal near Odisha and the Axis of Monsoon Trough passes through normal areas with a close to north in western region, isolated heavy spells may occur over the west parts of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

