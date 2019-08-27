NIBL Opens 82nd branch In Baluwatar

NIBL Opens 82nd branch In Baluwatar

Aug. 27, 2019, 10:59 a.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited has expanded its 82nd branch at Baluwatar, Kathmandu – 4. The newly opened branch, located around the heart of the valley, will run as a full-fledged branch along with locker facilities fulfilling the local demand.

Prithivi Bahadur Pande, the Chairman of the Bank inaugurated the branch in the presence of the board members along with the senior officials of the bank and local support.

PR_Baluwatar 2.jpg

It is NIBL's 25th branch within the Kathmandu valley with its location at the periphery of Prime Minister's Official residence, Nepal Rastra Bank Headquarters and various other institutional buildings. The bank had recently acquired Jebil's Finance Limited prior to this expansion, and it claims that its efficiency based operations will be more effective after the addition of this branch along with previous rural expansions.

PR_Baluwatar.jpg

NIBL has been catering its customer from 82 branches, 120 ATMs, 14 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 54 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A+.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast August 25: Generally Cloudy And Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of The Western Region
Aug 25, 2019
Rabi Lamichhane’s Supporters Demanded His Unconditional Release
Aug 24, 2019
Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Sent Back From Srinagar Airport
Aug 24, 2019
BJP Bulwark Arun Jaitley Dead
Aug 24, 2019
IGP Khanal Requests Rabi Lamichhane For Cooperation In Pudasaini Suicide Case
Aug 24, 2019

More on Economy

NEW SPREAD RATE Banking Instability By A Correspondent 1 day, 14 hours ago
Mahabir Pun Receives ICT Award 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal Received Rs.784 As Remittance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Coca-Cola Launches “Coca-Cola Cap Ma Car Offer” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Gold Prices In Nepal At All Time High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
BBIN-MVA Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

KALI-GANDAKI DAMS AND PROVINCIAL DISPUTE NEPAL'S FEDERALISM By Dr. A.B. Thapa Aug 27, 2019
Conserving Kathmandu Valley Hills By Batu Uprety Aug 26, 2019
No Electricity Trade Policy, No Infrastructure By Bhim Gautam Aug 26, 2019
Festival Season By Perrine Aguiar Aug 26, 2019
Shrinking Democracy By Deepak Raj Joshi Aug 25, 2019
AMBICA SHRESTHA An Icon Of A Kind By Keshab Poudel Aug 25, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75