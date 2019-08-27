NIBL Opens 82nd branch In Baluwatar

Nepal Investment Bank Limited has expanded its 82nd branch at Baluwatar, Kathmandu – 4. The newly opened branch, located around the heart of the valley, will run as a full-fledged branch along with locker facilities fulfilling the local demand.

Prithivi Bahadur Pande, the Chairman of the Bank inaugurated the branch in the presence of the board members along with the senior officials of the bank and local support.

It is NIBL's 25th branch within the Kathmandu valley with its location at the periphery of Prime Minister's Official residence, Nepal Rastra Bank Headquarters and various other institutional buildings. The bank had recently acquired Jebil's Finance Limited prior to this expansion, and it claims that its efficiency based operations will be more effective after the addition of this branch along with previous rural expansions.

NIBL has been catering its customer from 82 branches, 120 ATMs, 14 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 54 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A+.