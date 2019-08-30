India's NDC Delegation Visited Nepal

India's NDC Delegation Visited Nepal

Aug. 30, 2019, 4:01 p.m.

A delegation from the 59th course of National Defence College (NDC) India comprising 15 senior officers from civil services and defence forces of India, UK, Japan, Mongolia & Bangladesh visited Nepal for three days from 25 August to 28 August

Led by Vice Admiral Srikant, AVSM, Commandant, the visiting team paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Defence Secretary Reshmi Raj Pandey. The team called on the Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army, General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed matters of mutual interest.

INDIAN NDC DELEGATION CALLING ON COAS GENERAL PURNA CHANDRA THAPA.JPG

They were also briefed about various functions of the Nepali Army during their visit to the Nepali Army headquarters. The team visited Western Division Headquarters at Pokhara as well as the prestigious Mountain Warfare School at Jomsom.

The National Defence College of India is a premier institute of its type in Asia, providing instruction to senior defence and civil service officers in the wider aspects of higher direction and strategy of warfare. The course is attended by senior officers of the Indian Defence Forces and Civil Services as well as armed forces officers of friendly foreign countries. Presently one officer of the Nepali Army is undergoing the ongoing course whereas nine serving and 19 retired officers of the Nepali Army have graduated from the National Defence College, New Delhi.

