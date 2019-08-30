NAC Resumed Flight To Osaka

NAC Resumed Flight To Osaka

Aug. 30, 2019, 12:04 p.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has resumed its flight to Osaka Japan from August 29. Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil aviation Yogesh Bhattrai, Minister of State Dhan Bahadur Budha and Secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikari inaugurated the flight distributing the boarding pass to the passengers at Tribhuwan International Airport.

Minister Bhattrai said that flying east indicates good sign giving well wishes for NAC to expand additional destinations.

Expressing wishes, Executive Chairman of NAC Madan Kharal said that Nepal Japan flight is possible due to all out positive support from all different stake holders.

1 (182).JPG

He also said that the positive support given by different stake holders to resume flights to Osaka encouraged NAC to move ahead to expand additional destinations. Executive Chairperson Kharel said that NAC expects profit with service and profits is gradual results. he said that NAC targets to carry 35000 passengers out of 43.000 capacity available arguing that the target will not achievable in immediately but it will be achieve through continual certainty.

NAC will will fly Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday to Osaka. For now the promotional fair is Rs.72,800 for two ways and Rs.37,000 for one way. The flight left 2:30 AM on Thursday from Kathmandu and Return at noon from Osaka and reached Kathmandu at 6 PM on Thursday. 146 passengers boarded in the first flight.

To promote further promotional activities to Nepal Japan direct flight, NAC announced a lottery in each flight with NAC to offer winner a free ticket between Osaka and Kathmandu. Nepal Airlines expects that the number of passengers will increase in coming days.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

OYO Hotels And Homes Launches ‘OYO Lite In Nepal
Aug 30, 2019
Canada Grant Supports UN ESCAP’s Project To Help Women Entrepreneurs In Nepal
Aug 30, 2019
Japan’s Women Parliamentarians Visit Nepal
Aug 30, 2019
Schools Are Stronger When They Work Together In Clusters
Aug 30, 2019
Kushe Aunsi: Nepal’s Father’s Day
Aug 30, 2019

More on Tourism

AMBICA SHRESTHA An Icon Of A Kind By Keshab Poudel 5 days ago
NAC To Operate Osaka Flight From August 29, Final Preparations Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Sichuan Food Festival Starts At Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu launches Sichuan Food Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
OPENING OF ALOFT Serving With Quality By A Correspondent 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Kathmandu Marriott Hotel inaugurated New Restaurant Edamame By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks ago

The Latest

OYO Hotels And Homes Launches ‘OYO Lite In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Canada Grant Supports UN ESCAP’s Project To Help Women Entrepreneurs In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Japan’s Women Parliamentarians Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Schools Are Stronger When They Work Together In Clusters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Kushe Aunsi: Nepal’s Father’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
Weather Forecast August 30: Light To Moderate Rate Likely To Occur In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75