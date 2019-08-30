OYO Hotels And Homes Launches ‘OYO Lite In Nepal

OYO Hotels & Homes, India & South Asia, announced the launch of OYO Lite, a lighter version of the consumer app in Nepal. The app is also available globally. The new Lite app incorporates all the functionalities of the OYO app and has been designed to work in low connectivity areas or low networks to enhance the user experience.

OYO Lite is a light version of the OYO Consumer App that aims to enhance the user experience in low connectivity

With a size of less than 800 KB, OYO Lite app consumes less space while offering an optimized user interaction time and a seamless experience no matter how connected the user is. With this launch, OYO reiterates its commitment to providing quality living spaces to travelers.

OYO offers quality and affordable accommodations at the tap of a button with technology by its side. This launch further reinforces the fact that technology is deeply embedded in OYO’s DNA and plays a key role in solving all areas of guest experience.

Anil Goel, Chief Technology Officer, OYO Hotels & Homes said, “At OYO we are committed to creating multiple touch-points with guests for a seamless, convenient and comfortable experience by leveraging our technology prowess. The Lite app is a step forward in that direction and will enable travellers to make last minute travel plans without worrying about network and availability of quality accommodations at the tap of a button. With security, quality, location and price being key considerations for a majority of travellers in the budget to mid-scale segment, OYO aims to help create a perfect space in every place by solving for each of the said considerations through a combination of technology and on-ground interventions. OYO Lite has also been designed as a solution to key problems users face - connectivity and space/storage constraints on phones. We feel that this product would be ideal for travellers who are remotely connected to the internet as well as those with basic smartphones”

At less than 800 KB, it is less than 7% of the size of the current OYO app. OYO Lite is currently live and available to consumers across the globe on Android. Over 330+ franchised hotels with 5,500+ exclusive rooms are a part of OYO’s chain in Nepal. Backed by strong local talent and execution, the company has been consistently growing its footprint in the country while reiterating its strong commitment towards adding value to Nepal’s hospitality industry.