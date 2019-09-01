Cyclonic Storm Podul On Its Way To Affect The Indian Mainland On September 1

Cyclonic Storm Podul On Its Way To Affect The Indian Mainland On September 1

Sept. 1, 2019, 7:55 a.m.

Several provinces in upper Thailand have been hard hit by heavy rain brought by the tropical storm Podul since last night, with Khon Kaen among the hardest hit. Floodwater was reported to be as high as three metres in some districts.

According to Skymet Weather Team. now the storm is reported to be weakening as it moves further West. Storm Podul to enter Bay of Bengal around September 1 or 2 .

People flocked local roads, waiting for help from authorities after their houses were submerged overnight. Some families were stranded and were waiting on their roofs. Strong currents were reported in the area. Multiple vehicles were submerged in these waters.

After inducing heavy rains and ferocious winds over Vietnam, Storm Podul has now already crossed the country while weakening into a Depression. It is presently over Laos and located at 17’N and 106’E.

“In another 12 hours the storm will traverse over to Thailand. Podul might spend about 48 hours in Thailand before it crosses over to Burma,” reports Skymet Weather.

The storm may again enter the sea into Bay of Bengal as a Low-Pressure Area around September 1 or 2.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast September 1: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region
Sep 01, 2019
Dorian Changes Track, Might Hit Carolina Late Wednesday
Sep 01, 2019
Over One Lakh Gorkhas Excluded From NRC List
Aug 31, 2019
TIA To Shut Down For 7 Hours Daily From Sept 1
Aug 31, 2019
No Gay Gene: Scientists
Aug 31, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast September 1: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 minutes ago
Dorian Changes Track, Might Hit Carolina Late Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 29 minutes ago
Weather Forecast August 31: Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern And Central Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 26 minutes ago
Hurricane Dorian Strengthen Into A Cat IV Hurricane Before Striking Florida By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 34 minutes ago
Weather Forecast August 30: Light To Moderate Rate Likely To Occur In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast August 25: Generally Cloudy And Heavy Rainfall In Few Places Of The Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Over One Lakh Gorkhas Excluded From NRC List By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2019
TIA To Shut Down For 7 Hours Daily From Sept 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2019
No Gay Gene: Scientists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2019
Health Ministers Of WHO South-East Asia Region To Discuss Key Challenges Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
India's NDC Delegation Visited Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019
OYO Hotels And Homes Launches ‘OYO Lite In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75