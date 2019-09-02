India Builds Shree Schoolchaun Higher Secondary School In Jhapa District

Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel and Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri jointly inaugurated the School Building of Shree Schoolchaun Higher Secondary School at Gauradaha Municipality Ward No. 05 in Jhapa District.

Hikmat Kumar Karki, Minister of Internal Affairs & Law of Province No. 1 and Somnath Portel, Chairman of District Coordination Committee, Jhapa were also present during the inauguration along with political and official representatives of Government of Nepal, State Government of Province No. 1, community leaders and a large number of friends of the India-Nepal partnership.

Established in 1965 as a Primary School and subsequently upgraded to Higher Secondary level in 2008,Shree Schoolchaun Higher Secondary School

is affiliated with National Examination Board (NEB) and offers plus two (10+2) programs. The school has about 1150 students of which 60% are girls.Shree Schoolchaun Higher Secondary School is an educational institution of repute in Jhapa District of Nepal.

The new infrastructure constructed with Government of India’s grant of NRs. 35.70 million, is a two story school building comprising 25 class rooms, including one room for laboratory, one room for principal, one room for library, one room for staff, one room for accounts section, multipurpose-hall, separate toilets for boys and girls on each floor, compound wall and furniture.

"The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost learning environment of students. Government of India is happy to be associated with the project which compliments effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education," said a press release issued by Embassy of India, Kathmandu.