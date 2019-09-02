Over 300,000 Thousand Women Devotees Expected To Visit Pashupati During Haritalika Teej

Pashupati Area Development Trust has said that over 200,000 women devotees have already visited the Pashupati area. The Trust is expecting more than 300,000 women devotees.

With the support from Kathmandu Metropolitan Police, special security arrangements have been made in and around the Pashupatinath Temple in view of the Haritalika Teej festival.

Hindu women celebrate Haritalika Teej by fasting, singing, dancing and offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

For the teej, three entry points Guheshwori-Gaurighat-Rudragadeshwori, Jayabageshwori-Bhuwaneshwori-Sankharacharya Math and Airport-Pinglastha-Char Shivalaya open for devotees.

The PADT also opened the eastern gate for easy entry and exit of the devotees and as measure to control crowd after many years.

Only women devotees are allowed to enter the core area of the temple today. Married women observe fast wishing for their marital bliss, while unmarried ones do so to pray to the deity in the hope of getting an ideal husband.