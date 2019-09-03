Weather Forecast September 3: Generally Cloudy Thought Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting DivisionLight to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places in the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the central and eastern hilly region.

As the Axis of Monsoon Trough passes through West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha and a Cyclonic Circulation is over central Madhya Pradesh, there will likely be more rain in coming days.

According to Skymet We ather Normal Monsoon is expected over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.