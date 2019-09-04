NAC Expresses Concern Over False News Items On Executive Chairperson Kharel

NAC Expresses Concern Over False News Items On Executive Chairperson Kharel

Sept. 4, 2019, 11:34 a.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has expressed a grave concern over the news items published in various news media over the health issue of its executive chairman Madan Kharel. NAC categorically states that all the news items are false and malicious regarding the health issue of executive chairman Kharel.

NAC said that executive chairman Kharel is now infected from viral infection and typhoid and is taking minimum five days best rest as per the advise of doctors.

Refuting the news items, NAC said that its executive chairman is taking bed rest and all the news items are full of exaggeration and false. NAC also wishes early health recovery of executive chairperson.

