Rabi Lamichhane Files Petition At High Court

Rabi Lamichhane Files Petition At High Court

Sept. 4, 2019, 7:42 a.m.

Seeking to quash Chitwan District Court’s order to release them on bail, TV presenter Rabi Lamichhane and his colleague Yuvaraj Kandel have filed a petition at the High Court in Hetauda reports The Himalayan Times.

Spokesperson at the Hetauda-based High Court, Amrit Ghimire confirmed that Lamichhane and Kandel were present in person to file the petition at the Court, which mentions that their release order be transferred to general date as the case proceeds.

Chitwan District Court had granted release of Lamichhane, Kandel, and Asmita Karki also known as ‘Ruku’ on the evening of August 26 on bail of Rs 500,000 and Rs 300,000 respectively, and Karki on general date, until the verdict was passed.

Moreover, the district court has also prohibited Lamichhane and Kandel from speaking publicly or running any TV program related to the Pudasaini suicide case given the fact that the case was under consideration in a court of law. Similarly, in case the two need to go abroad for treatment, they will have to seek prior written permission of the court.

Lamichhane, Kandel and Karki had been taken in police custody on August 15 from Kathmandu and taken to Chitwan for investigation after a video footage — recorded by journalist Shalikram Pudasaini on his mobile phone accusing the trio of abetting him to commit suicide — became public.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Yak & Yeti Organizes A Party Before Renovate The Sunrise
Sep 04, 2019
Norway, Switzerland and UK Provide 11.4 Billion Rupees Grant Support To Nepal
Sep 04, 2019
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated NA's Western Air Base In Surkhet
Sep 04, 2019
Qatar Airways Announces Partnership with Education City Golf Club
Sep 04, 2019
NAC Expresses Concern Over False News Items On Executive Chairperson Kharel
Sep 04, 2019

More on News

Norway, Switzerland and UK Provide 11.4 Billion Rupees Grant Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated NA's Western Air Base In Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
Nepal Wants Secure Indian Ocean For Trade: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 54 minutes ago
Nepal Invites Maldives To Join Sagarmatha Dialogue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
Buddhist Monks Recited Paritran Wishing Early Health Recovery Of PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 33 minutes ago
India Builds Shree Schoolchaun Higher Secondary School In Jhapa District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Yak & Yeti Organizes A Party Before Renovate The Sunrise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
Qatar Airways Announces Partnership with Education City Golf Club By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
NAC Expresses Concern Over False News Items On Executive Chairperson Kharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
Six WHO South-East Asia Countries Felicitated For Public Health Achievements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
Parliamentarians From Nepal and South Asia Discuss Rights of Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
Boris Johnson defeated as MPs Take Control By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75