South-East Asia Region Including Nepal Pledge To Strengthen Emergency Preparedness

Member Countries of WHO South-East Asia Region Pledge To Strengthen Emergency Preparedness

Sept. 4, 2019, 9:07 p.m.

Prone to multiple hazards, Member countries of WHO South-East Asia Region have pledged to strengthen emergency preparedness capacities by scaling up risk assessment, increasing investments, and enhancing implementation of multi-sectoral plans.

As Member countries adopted the ‘Delhi Declaration - Emergency Preparedness in the South-East Asia Region’ at a Ministerial Round Table in New Delhi, the Regional Director, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, underscored the importance of preparedness saying, “stronger the capacities in our own countries, stronger will be the Region and stronger will be the world.”

The WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who connected from Geneva to the Seventy-Second Session of WHO South-East Asia Regional Committee, said, “preparedness will save lives, and save money. The Delhi declaration on emergency preparedness is a vital step forward towards making the Region safer for all its people.”

The Delhi declaration calls for four key initiatives – identify risks by mapping and assessing vulnerabilities for evidence-based planning, implement measures for disaster risk reduction; prepare and operationalize readiness.

Invest in people and systems for risk management, by strengthening IHR core capacities, building resilient health systems and infrastructure, surge capacity through national emergency medical teams and rapid response teams. The commitment to invest more, also emphasizes on continued and greater support to South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF)’s preparedness stream.

The declaration also calls for implementing, monitoring, testing and adequately funding national action plans on disaster risk management, emergency preparedness and response.

Lastly, it emphasizes on interlinking sectors and networks – such as the ‘One Health’ approach to bridge the gap between diverse sectors including human, animal, environment – for prevention and control of emerging and remerging diseases.

Participating in the roundtable, Ministers of Health and heads of delegations of the 11 Member countries, that account for one-fourth of the global population, shared experiences from the numerous health emergencies that have hit the Region in the last over a decade. “We have a lot to share and learn from each other,” the Regional Director said.

The turning point was the Indian Ocean tsunami, that killed over 200,000 people, and caused massive destruction in six countries of the Region. The Region then set benchmarks for disaster preparedness and response and created the regional health emergency fund SEARHEF that has funded 39 emergencies in 9 countries, disbursing 6.07 million USD.

Despite improved capacities and responses to health emergencies, WHO South-East Asia continues to be one of the most vulnerable Regions at risk of emerging and re-emerging diseases, diseases associated with climate change and rapid and unplanned urbanization, and natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, earthquakes and volcano eruptions.

Since 2014, the start of the first term of the Regional Director, scaling up emergency risk capacities has been a Regional flagship priority. In her second term that began in 2019 February, the Regional Director has asked for sustain efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness and response; accelerate investments to address critical gaps at national and sub-national levels; and innovate to continuously improve preparedness and response system.

The Regional flagship is aligned to WHO’s global triple billion goal – one billion more people better protected from health emergencies, one billion more people enjoying better health and wellbeing and one billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Faces A Double Defeat
Sep 05, 2019
Monsoon Forecast September 5: Moderate Rain In Some Places Across Nepal
Sep 05, 2019
Hurricane Dorian Lashes Florida, Warning Extended Into North Carolina
Sep 05, 2019
Yak & Yeti Organizes A Party Before Renovate The Sunrise
Sep 04, 2019
Norway, Switzerland and UK Provide 11.4 Billion Rupees Grant Support To Nepal
Sep 04, 2019

More on Health

Six WHO South-East Asia Countries Felicitated For Public Health Achievements By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
No Gay Gene: Scientists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Health Ministers Of WHO South-East Asia Region To Discuss Key Challenges Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
NEPAL-JAPAN Health Experience By A Correspondent 1 week ago
Nepalis And Japanese Medical Doctors Discussed Health Related Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Thailand Achieve Hepatitis B control: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

PERSON WITH DISABILITY Learning To Live By Keshab Poudel Sep 05, 2019
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Faces A Double Defeat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2019
Monsoon Forecast September 5: Moderate Rain In Some Places Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2019
Hurricane Dorian Lashes Florida, Warning Extended Into North Carolina By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 05, 2019
Yak & Yeti Organizes A Party Before Renovate The Sunrise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019
Norway, Switzerland and UK Provide 11.4 Billion Rupees Grant Support To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75