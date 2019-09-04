Yak & Yeti Organizes A Party Before Renovate The Sunrise

The Sunrise, a 41 year old, restaurant went under renovation on the 31st of August 2019. According to a press release issued by Hotel Yak & Yeti, to reminisce and cherish the memories, Hotel Yak & Yeti organized a get together on the 30th of August, to enjoy one last dinner to celebrate the moments.

Many personalities and ambassadors including Russian Ambassador Alexei A Novikov, Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, Pakistani Ambassador Mazhar Javed and Abdullah Tuncer, country head of Turkish Airlines along with many distinguished guests were present for the party.

The Sunrise will be re-launched with a fresh concept within the month of October.