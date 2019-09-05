Nepal Investment Bank Collaborates With CellPay, NRB Licensed Non-wallet Payment Gateway

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) has collaborated with the newly launched CellPay, an NRB licensed payment service provider to further promote digital payment and funds transfer services in Nepal to all its valued customers. The agreement was signed between the CEO of NIBL Mr. Jyoti Pandey and President and CEO of IMS Group Mr. Dikesh Malhotra.

Customers can receive mobile top-up of Rs 100 for linking their Nepal Investment Bank accounts with CellPay account and can also avail attractive cash back offers for bill payments made through Cell Pay, as mentioned in the media statement.

CellPay is a NRB licensed payment service powered by Cellcom P. Ltd that provides digital payments and fund transfer services through web and mobile channel to facilitate payments directly from the bank account. CellPay is developed considering various international standards security mechanism to make the payment safe and reliable. The payments done through CelllPay is made in Real Time.

Customers can make real time fund transfers from NIBL to and from any other banks already integrated with CellPay through their registered mobile number. Customers can make merchant payments through CellPay where CellPay payment options are available. They can also top-up their mobile, pay electricity bill, water bill, internet bills, cable bills and other bills.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL), established in 1986, has been catering its customer from 82 branches, 120 ATMs, 14 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 54 branchless banking counters. The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A+.