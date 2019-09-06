Acid Attack On A School Girl in Birgunj

A fifteen year old school girl Muskan Khatun sustained acid burns on her face after allegedly attacked by two persons in Birjung, police said here on Friday.

According to police, the girl -- a student -- was on her way to school from home. Two youth were following her on motorcycle and threw acid on her near the Church complex area of the city.

Police has arrested Samsad Miya Maksed Alam,16, from Chpakaiya. Alam through acid after the girl reportedly rejected his offer for love.

She was rushed to Naryani Hospital for treatment. He condition is said to be critical. Police have recorded her statement in which she named Alam was one of the attackers.

