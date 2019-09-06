Biplab’s Party Detonated Bomb In Two Schools In Dharan

Netra Bikram Chand Biplab led Nepal Communist Party has detonated two bombs in two schools in Sunsari district. Although the bombs detonated outside the compound of the school, Police believes that the act is to terrorize the people to press for extortion.

According to national news agency RSS, two bombs went on in gate of Sushma Godavari College and Delhi Public School in Dharan. Police arrested a ring leaders of the party’ while extorting money Police believes that the group is responsible for explosion.