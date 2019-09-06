Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Arrive On Sunday To Visit Nepal

Sept. 6, 2019, 4:44 p.m.

At the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi is paying an official visit to Nepal from 8 to 10 September 2019.

During the visit, Wang will pay courtesy calls on the President and the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs will hold delegation-level bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on 9 September.

Accordign to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreign Minister Gyawali will host a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitary.

