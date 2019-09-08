Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Arrived In Kathmandu

State Councilor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi arrived today for his three days official visit to Nepal from 8 to 10 September 2019.

He is paying visit to Nepal at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. He came from Pakistan.

During the visit, Wang will pay courtesy calls on the President and the Prime Minister of Nepal. Minister for Foreign Affairs will hold delegation-level bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on 9 September.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreign Minister Gyawali will host a dinner in honor of the visiting dignitary.