India Supported The Construction Of A Building Of Koteshwor Multiple Campus

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated Campus Building of Koteshwor Multiple Campus in Kathmandu District.

CPN-UML leader and former Minister for Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of College Management Committee Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, former Foreign Secretary Madan Bhattarai and Chairman of District Coordination Committee Shiva Sundar Raj Vaidya along with the political, community leaders also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Koteshwor Multiple Campus, established in 1990, is a non-profitable non-governmental, service oriented community college situated at Koteshwor in Kathmandu District. The Campus is affiliated with Tribhuvan University (TU). It offers Management, Education and Humanities in Bachelor level and Management in Masters Level. With affiliation from National Examination Board (NEB) it offers Ten plus Two program in Management, Education and Humanities. The Campus has over 3700 students, about 60% of whom are girls.

The new infrastructure constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of NRs. 45.10 million, is a three storied building comprising total of 18 class rooms, including room for Campus Chief, Examination, Administration, Accounts Faculty, Store and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls.

The newly built infrastructure is expected to boost learning environment of students. Government of India is happy to be associated with the project which compliments effort of Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.