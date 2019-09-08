Minister Pun Urges UAE Ambassador To Facilitate For FDI

Sept. 8, 2019, 4:44 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun is paying an official visit to United Arab Emirates. During his meeting with ambassador of United Arab Emirates, Saeed Hamdan Al Naqei today, minister Pun requested ambassador to facilitate FDI from UAE to Nepal in energy sector.

During the meeting minister Pun said that this is the right time in Nepal to invest in energy sector and the government is ready to create conducive environment for it.

Minister Pun is visiting UAE to take part in world Energy Meeting tonight leading Nepali delegation. According to a press release issued by Minister's secretariat, minister Pun will address the world forum which will be likely to attended by over 500 individuals from all over the world.

