PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over The Completion Of Motihari-Amlekhgunj Cross Border Petroleum Pipe Line

Sept. 10, 2019, 3:43 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated the first ever cross-border petroleum products pipeline in South Asia, the Motihari-Amlekhganj (Nepal) petroleum product pipeline via video conferencing.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the completion of much awaited Motihari Amlekhgunj Cross border Petroleum Pipe line before the schedule.PM Modi and PM Oli Jointly inaugurated Petroleum Pipeline Project

He also thanked Nepal government and prime minister K.P. Sharma for playing important role in completing Motihari Amlekhgunj Cross border Petroleum Pipe line before the schedule.

PM Modi tweeted immediacy thanked his counterpart PM Oli in his tweet immediately after the inauguration.

Similarly, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli also tweeted thanking PM Narendra Modi and Government of India for supporting the projects ahead of the schedule. In his tweet PM Oli said, "We have similar visions of development, prosperity and happiness of our peoples, backed up by solid political commitment and strong determination to realize them."

He also expressed happiness over joint inauguration of project. https://twitter.com/kpsharmaoli

