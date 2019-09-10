Thai Festival 2019 To Be Held In 28 September

Thai Festival 2019 To Be Held In 28 September

Sept. 10, 2019, 11:14 a.m.

The Royal Thai Embassy is organizing “Thai Festival 2019” on 28th September, 2019 at Shangri-La Hotel. The whole-day event would showcase Thai products along with magnificent Thai cultural performance and delicious Thai food.

According to a press release issued by Royal Thai Embassy, there will be other attractions as quiz and lucky draws for the audience to win attractive gifts and prizes, including round trip ticket from Kathmandu to Bangkok.

Meanwhile, on occasion of 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Nepal, the Royal Thai Embassy organized ‘Thai Education Fair 2019’ at Shangri-La Hotel on 17th August, 2019.

Shankar Das Bairagi, Foreign Secretary of Nepal and Bhakavat Tanskul, Ambassador of Thailand to Nepal jointly inaugurated the one-day fair. Representatives of eight renowned Thai Universities of Thailand took part in the event. Information about Thai education, universities, scholarships were provided to Nepalese students in the event

