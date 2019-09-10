Weather Forecast September 10: Moderate To Heavy Rain In Eastern And Central Region

Weather Forecast September 10: Moderate To Heavy Rain In Eastern And Central Region

Sept. 10, 2019, 6:49 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the country.

As Axis of the Monsoon Trough is moving to lightly north from its normal position in eastern and central region, rain will likely to occur in some place in eastern and central region.

Low-Pressure Area and Monsoon Trough brings back rain in many parts of Nepal between 10-12 September. Monsoon normally begins to withdraw from September 1. However, this season the withdrawal will commence from the second fortnight of September.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UK Lawmakers Reject PM Johnson's Request To Hold An Early Election
Sep 10, 2019
PM Oli And Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meet
Sep 10, 2019
Nepal And China Review All Important Aspect Of Bilateral Relations
Sep 10, 2019
PM Oli To Inaugurate Nepal Infrastructure Summit-2019 On 11 September
Sep 10, 2019
India Is Trying To Reconnect With Lost Chandrayaan-2
Sep 09, 2019

More on Weather

Weather Forecast September 9: Low Pressure To Bring Rain In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
How Hurricane In Atlantic Are Named By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 8: Rains Ahead In Some Places Towards Afternoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 7: Moderate To Heavy Rains In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Low Pressure Area To Give Heavy Rains In Some Areas In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Dorian Regains Strength As A Cat 3 Before Hitting Carolinas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

UK Lawmakers Reject PM Johnson's Request To Hold An Early Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
PM Oli And Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
Nepal And China Review All Important Aspect Of Bilateral Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
PM Oli To Inaugurate Nepal Infrastructure Summit-2019 On 11 September By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
NAC Osaka Flights By A Correspondent Sep 09, 2019
DECEASED, YET STILL WORTHY OF RESPECT By Edyta Stępczak Sep 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75