Weather Forecast September 10: Moderate To Heavy Rain In Eastern And Central Region

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the country.

As Axis of the Monsoon Trough is moving to lightly north from its normal position in eastern and central region, rain will likely to occur in some place in eastern and central region.

Low-Pressure Area and Monsoon Trough brings back rain in many parts of Nepal between 10-12 September. Monsoon normally begins to withdraw from September 1. However, this season the withdrawal will commence from the second fortnight of September.