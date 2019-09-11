Rain Will Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal

Rain Will Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal

Sept. 11, 2019, 7:04 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and central region.

As Axis of the Monsoon Trough close to Nepal in eastern parts of the country, there will a chances of heavy rains in one or two places of central and eastern Nepal. Similarly, moisture coming from Bay of Bengal continues to affect the weather system of Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Cristiano Ronaldo Scored 90 International Goals,The First European Player In History
Sep 11, 2019
Acid Attack On School Girl: Conditions Improve
Sep 11, 2019
Monsoon Remains Active For Another Week
Sep 11, 2019
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over The Completion Of Motihari-Amlekhgunj Cross Border Petroleum Pipe Line
Sep 10, 2019
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meets Former PMs Deuba And Prachanda, Return Home Concluding Nepal Visit
Sep 10, 2019

More on Weather

Monsoon Remains Active For Another Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Weather Forecast September 10: Moderate To Heavy Rain In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 9: Low Pressure To Bring Rain In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
How Hurricane In Atlantic Are Named By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 8: Rains Ahead In Some Places Towards Afternoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast September 7: Moderate To Heavy Rains In Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Cristiano Ronaldo Scored 90 International Goals,The First European Player In History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
Acid Attack On School Girl: Conditions Improve By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2019
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over The Completion Of Motihari-Amlekhgunj Cross Border Petroleum Pipe Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
Chinese Foreign Minister Yi Meets Former PMs Deuba And Prachanda, Return Home Concluding Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
Secretary General Inaugurates SAARC Handicraft Exhibition And Workshop By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2019
KOSI TREATY, HIGH DAM AND NAVIGATION By Dr. A.B. Thapa Sep 10, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75