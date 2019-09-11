Rain Will Likely To Occur In Many Parts Of Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places in the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the eastern and central region.

As Axis of the Monsoon Trough close to Nepal in eastern parts of the country, there will a chances of heavy rains in one or two places of central and eastern Nepal. Similarly, moisture coming from Bay of Bengal continues to affect the weather system of Nepal