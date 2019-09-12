Qatar Airways Wins Three Global Passenger Choice Awards At The 2020

Qatar Airways is thrilled to announce that it has won three out of five global accolades in the 2020 Airline Passenger Experience Association’s (APEX) Passenger Choice Awards, announced at the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony held in Los Angeles (LA) on Monday 9 September 2019.

The multi award-winning airline scooped the top global titles for ‘Best Seat Comfort’, ‘Best Cabin Service’ and ‘Best Food & Beverage’, as well as being named a ‘2020 Five Star Global Airline’ in the APEX Official Airline Ratings™ as voted by passengers using the world’s highest-rated travel app, TripIt®.

In June, the national carrier for the State of Qatar recently also set a new record for a single airline in a region after winning four out of six regional Passenger Choice Awards in the Middle East, including ‘Best Overall Carrier in the Middle East’; ‘Best Cabin Service in the Middle East’; ‘Best Food & Beverage in the Middle East’; and ‘Best Seat Comfort in the Middle East’.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “To follow our success in the regional Passenger Choice Awards with a further three global APEX accolades is a huge achievement for our airline, and a tribute to the loyalty of our passengers from across the world.

“It is also a testament to the standard of Qatar Airways service that we have been awarded the distinction of being named a ‘2020 Five Star Global Airline’ in the APEX Official Airline Ratings™.

“As we focus on going from strength-to-strength over the coming year, we look forward to building upon this incredible foundation of success and will continue to set the highest of benchmarks to distinguish us from our competitors.”

APEX Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joe Leader, said: “For the 2020 APEX Official Airline Ratings™ Qatar Airways continues to reach new heights by strongly maintaining its unbroken record as an APEX Five Star Global Airline, as rated by the best source of absolute truth across all cabins: its independently verified passengers.

“In addition, Qatar Airways hit the global APEX Passenger Choice Award trifecta for 2020 Best Cabin Service, 2020 Best Food & Beverage, and 2020 Best Seat Comfort.”

The APEX Passenger Choice Awards and APEX Official Airline Ratings™ are based on passenger feedback gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organising app.

Using a five-star scale, more than one million flights are rated by passengers across nearly 600 airlines from around the world from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019. Passengers rate their overall flight experience from one to five stars. On the same screen, passengers are also given the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi.

The single screen rating allows airline passengers to easily rate their flight in less than 15 seconds. The Passenger Choice Awards are independently certified by a professional external auditing company hired by APEX.

Qatar Airways was recently named ‘Airline of the Year’ for the fifth time by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘Best Business Class Seat’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

The national carrier for the State of Qatar currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

The airline has launched a host of exciting new destinations in 2019, including Lisbon, Portugal; Malta; Rabat, Morocco; Davao, Philippines; Izmir, Turkey; and Mogadishu, Somalia. It will also add Langkawi, Malaysia; and Gaborone, Botswana, to its extensive network in October 2019; with Luanda, Angola, joining in March 2020.