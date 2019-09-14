Sorha Sraddha Or Pitru Pakchhya Begins

Sorha Sraddha or Pitru Pakchhya, a 15-lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, started today.

Sorha Sraddha or Pitru Pakchhya falls in the lunar month of Bhadra (September–October), beginning with the full moon day and ending with the new moon day. According to Hindu mythology, Sraddha rites are performed and tarpan offered to deceased family members across three generations, both patriarchal and matriarchal.

Sons offer pinda (ball of rice), fruits and flowers to their three generations. As the name suggests, Sorha Sraddha is observed for 16 days in memory of the deceased ancestors. Shraddha is performed on premises of temples, riverbanks and houses with the help of priests. Hindus usually eat vegetarian food during the period.

It is just nomenclature of lunar months which differs and both North Indians and South Indians perform Shraddha ritual on similar days.

The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. Mahalaya amavasya is the most significant day of Pitru Paksha.

According to the Hindu religion, parents are the living God, so they should be respected before and after death. Shraddha should be done two times a year, once on the lunar day of the parent's death and once on Sorha Shraddha.

During Shraddha, tarpan -- the giving of water by joining the palms of both hands -- should be given not only to the parents but also to the three generations of forebears.

The best place for performing Shraddha is Gokarna temple; however the bank of Bagmati near Pashupatinath is also better. Nevertheless, some prefer to perform Shraddha at home.



During Sroha Shraddha, sons should be vegetarian and abstain from erotic relations. They have to be prepared for Shraddha by shaving the head, cutting nails and beard and bathing.

According to Hindu tradition, it is compulsory to do Shraddha. If one parent has no son, the grandson has to do Shraddha and again if no grandson, the representative (adopted son) or the son of the deceased's brother has to perform the rituals. However, widows can perform Shraddha if there is no son.

The main objective of Shraddha is to satisfy the deceased parents with different offerings. Therefore there is no doubt to say that Sorha Shraddha or Shraddha is a ritual like a rope which helps to make close the relationship with deceased parents.

Dashain, the greatest festival of Hindus, starts after Sorha Sraddha is over.



