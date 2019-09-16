NIBL Starts Additional Extension Counter In Bhojpur

NIBL Starts Additional Extension Counter In Bhojpur

Sept. 16, 2019, 9:02 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Limited has expanded its operation with an additional extension counter at Pauwadungma, Bhojpur, Province No. 1. The newly opened extension counter, located at Ward No. 3,Chyangre, the headquarter of the Rural Municipality; will run as a full-fledged extension counter to cater the local demand.

It is NIBL's 15th extension counter, inaugurated with the aim to aid financial accessibility in the rural vicinity and widen financial literacy throughout. The bank had recently acquired Jebil's Finance Limited and opened a branch at the heart of the Kathmandu Valley, prior to this expansion, and it claims that its efficiency based operations will be more effective after the addition of this extension counter along with previous rural expansions.

Chyangre Extension Counter_1.jpeg

NIBL has been catering its customer from 82 branches, 120 ATMs, 15 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 54 branchless banking counters.The bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” from the international publication -Euromoney. Further,ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A+.

