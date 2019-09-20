Today Is Constitution Day

Sept. 20, 2019, 5:45 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led Constitution Day Celebration Main Organizing Committee will host a procession in Nepali Army Pavilion, with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari as the chief guest.

Aerial display of a banner reading ‘Constitution Day-2076’, balloons, and flowers will be showered from helicopters as parts of the celebration in the Nepali Army Pavilion. Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Scouts are set to perform march past, read the schedule made public by the MoFAGA.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has directed all the civil servants to attend the constitution day program. PMO directed secretaries of all ministries to ensure participation of civil servants in the special event scheduled for Friday to mark the Constitution Day.

According to a notice issued by the OPMCM, secretaries of the concerned ministries and their subordinates will gather in Singha Durbar and other government offices in Kathmandu, and proceed to the Nepali Army Pavilion at 7:45am on Friday. “Only the employees of ministries will gather in Singha Durbar.

Other civil servants inside the valley will be required to move to Nepali Army Pavilion in Kathmandu,” the notice read. All district coordination committees and local levels have also been directed to celebrate the upcoming Constitution Day with grandeur. Earlier, the main organising committee had urged all governmental and non-government organisations, civil servants and general public to mark the day with much fanfare.

Nepal switched to federal democratic system with the promulgation of the existing constitution in 2015. Republicanism, federalism, secularism, proportional inclusion and social justice remain as its salient features.

