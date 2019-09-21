Implementation of Constitution Is Priority Of The Government: PM Oli

Implementation of Constitution Is Priority Of The Government: PM Oli

Sept. 21, 2019, 8:54 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that there is no difference between ruling or opposition parties so far as the implementation of constitution is concerned.

Addressing a function to mark the fourth Constitutional Day and National Day in Kathmandu, Oli said government would take needful action at the rightful time. He hinted that immediate amendment to the constitution was not on the government’s priority list.

Stating that Nepal’s democracy was broad enough to mainstream extreme views in all these years, he said he was keen to bring to the mainstream even those who still remained misguided.

The prime minister’s statement comes at a time when marginalized communities and groups, including Madhesis and Janajatis, marked the day as ‘Black Day’ demanding amendment to the constitution to address their concerns.

Political parties, including the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and ruling coalition partner Samajwadi Party-Nepal, have also been demanding constitutional amendments.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

State Minister Of External Affairs Minister Of India Attended Chief Guest Of Constitution Day And National Day Of Nepal
Sep 21, 2019
NEA Requires Rs.50 billion To Relocate The Electric Polls: MD Ghising
Sep 21, 2019
Nepal-Belgium Discussed Ways Of Enhancing Cooperation
Sep 21, 2019
A Minor Earthquake Shakes Kathmandu
Sep 21, 2019
RJP-Nepal Observed Constitution Day As Black Day
Sep 21, 2019

More on News

State Minister Of External Affairs Minister Of India Attended Chief Guest Of Constitution Day And National Day Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Nepal-Belgium Discussed Ways Of Enhancing Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 30 minutes ago
A Minor Earthquake Shakes Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 41 minutes ago
RJP-Nepal Observed Constitution Day As Black Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours ago
Today Is Constitution Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Budget Session Of Parliament Ends By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Requires Rs.50 billion To Relocate The Electric Polls: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2019
United States Sending Troops To Bolster Saudi Defenses By Reuters Sep 21, 2019
Monsoon Withdrawal To Commence In October By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2019
Weather Forecast September 21: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2019
“We Are Observing As A Black Day” Sharbendranath Shukla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2019
Weather Forecast September 20: Light To Moderate Rainfall In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75