Implementation of Constitution Is Priority Of The Government: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that there is no difference between ruling or opposition parties so far as the implementation of constitution is concerned.

Addressing a function to mark the fourth Constitutional Day and National Day in Kathmandu, Oli said government would take needful action at the rightful time. He hinted that immediate amendment to the constitution was not on the government’s priority list.

Stating that Nepal’s democracy was broad enough to mainstream extreme views in all these years, he said he was keen to bring to the mainstream even those who still remained misguided.

The prime minister’s statement comes at a time when marginalized communities and groups, including Madhesis and Janajatis, marked the day as ‘Black Day’ demanding amendment to the constitution to address their concerns.

Political parties, including the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and ruling coalition partner Samajwadi Party-Nepal, have also been demanding constitutional amendments.