A minor 4 magnitude of earthquake has struck Kathamndu with the epi-center at Gorkha. The earthquake shook early in the morning. There was no report of any damage.

In the last week, this was a fourth earthquake. Earlier, two earthquakes in Far Western Province and One in Lamjung had already struck Nepal.

According to National Seismology Center , all the earthquakes are below 5 magnitude. However, the last one occurred in Humla on 15 September was 5 magnitude.