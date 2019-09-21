Nepal-Belgium Discussed Ways Of Enhancing Cooperation

Nepal-Belgium Discussed Ways Of Enhancing Cooperation

Sept. 21, 2019, 10:05 a.m.

Nepal and Belgium discussed the various ways of enhancing cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism and investment and, promoting people-to-people contacts. The regional and international issues of mutual interests were also discussed during the meeting.

Held in Kathmandu, the first meeting of the Nepal-Belgium Bilateral Consultation Mechanism exchanged views on further promoting cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Director General for Bilateral Affairs of the Federal Public Service, Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium Anick Van Calster led their respective delegations to the meeting.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, views were also exchanged on the importance of exploring high-level visits and engaging in global issues such as Climate Change, and on the role of the upcoming Sagarmatha Sambaad in this regard.

The Belgian delegation consisted of Francois Delhaye, Non Residential Ambassador of Belgium to Nepal, Arnout Pauwels, Deputy Director Asia-Pacific Department of the Belgian Foreign Ministry, Alain Baetens, First Secretary at the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi, Roel Markey, Desk Officer Asia-Pacific of the Belgian Foreign Ministry as well as the Honorary Consul of Belgium in Kathmandu Ang Tsering Sherpa.

The Nepali delegation included Lok Bahadur Thapa, Ambassador of Nepal to Belgium, Nirmal Raj Kafle, Joint Secretary and Head of Europe and America Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tek Bahadur Khatri, Under Secretary of Ministry of Finance and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A Memorandum of Understanding establishing the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism was signed between Nepal and Belgium on 27 June 2018. The next meeting of the Mechanism will take place in Brussels at a mutually convenient date.

