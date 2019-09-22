Weather Forecast September 22: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

Sept. 22, 2019, 7:34 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted that there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. The division said that light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to occur at some places of the country.

A Cyclonic Circulation persists and the southerly moist winds are reaching up to in Nepal, the rainfall activity with moderate and isolated heavy spells is likely at some places.

According to Skymet Weather, the rainfall activity is likely to enhance as the Trough is likely to shift towards North in the lower levels.

