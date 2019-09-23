Trump Hails Indian PM At ‘Historic’ Texas Rally

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged warm words of friendship in Texas at a rare mass rally for a foreign leader.

Around 50,000 people gathered for what Mr Trump called a "profoundly historic event" on Sunday in Houston.

The "Howdy, Modi!" event was billed as one of the largest ever receptions of a foreign leader in the US.

A 90-minute show, featuring 400 performers, warmed up the crowd before Mr Modi and Mr Trump shared the stage.

"I'm so thrilled to be here in Texas with one of America's greatest, most devoted

In his speech, Modi said India has a "true friend" in the White House, describing Mr Trump as "warm, friendly, accessible, energetic and full of wit".

"From CEO to commander-in-chief, from boardrooms to the Oval Office, from studios to the global stage… he has left a lasting impact everywhere," Mr Modi said.

The event, dubbed "Howdy, Modi!", was attended by an estimated 50,000 people

Mr Trump also paid tribute to the Indian-American community, telling them "we are truly proud to have you as Americans".

Mr Modi, however, is expected to face a frostier reception at this week's UN General Assembly, where he may face criticism over tensions in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The PM stripped Indian-administered Kashmir of its special status last month, promising to restore the region to its "past glory".

No stranger to nationalist rhetoric himself, Mr Trump compared security at the US-Mexico border to the tensions between India and Pakistan in the tinderbox Kashmir region.

"Both India and US also understand that to keep our communities safe, we must protect our borders," Trump said.

