Weather Forecast September 23: Rains Likely At Few places

Sept. 23, 2019, 6:47 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division predicted that partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. As Axis of the Monsoon Trough is little bit south from normal place, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places in the country.

Due to the prevalence of good flow of southeasterly winds carrying ample moisture, as well the as the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation over eastern Nepal, some parts of Nepal will experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers at many places.

