PM Oli And NCP Co-chair Hail Xi Jinping Thought

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Nepal Communist Party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping as a great leader of this century.

Inaugurating the two-day workshop on Xi Jinping’s Thought, Prime minister Oli said that such thought will help us to know whether we are heading to the right direction or not.

He said that Nepal’s policy is not to interfere with the internal affairs of any country. He said that China never interferes the internal affairs of the small country despite its power. PM Oli said that this is important part of China.

NCP co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal is committed to the one-China policy. He said that Nepal is not only committed to a one-China policy in word but also really committed from the heart.

NCP co-chair highlighted the importance of the workshop saying that this kind of exchange of visit will help to further strengthen relations. NCP co-chair Dahal said that the success of Chinese Communist is its 90 million workers.

He said that Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) comes as Xi Jiping ideology for modernization. Head of School Department and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ishwor Pokharel said that Xi Jiping’s thought will also help to achieve prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali. He said that BRI is a project to make human being prosper.

Head of the Chinese Communist Party International Department Song Tao this kind of exchange of views helps to establish socialism in the world. According to deputy chief of School Department Devendra Poudel, there are five sessions in the workshop.

