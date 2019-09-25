Nepal Communist Party and Chinese Communist Party Agree To Continue Ideological Training

Nepal Communist Party and Chinese Communist Party Agree To Continue Ideological Training

Sept. 25, 2019, 8:28 a.m.

Two days workshop organized to train leaders of Nepal Communist Party on Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jenping concluded with a note to intensify such activities in future.

Participated by 200 leaders from ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and 40 leaders from Chinese Communist Party, Nepalese participants expressed that the workshop helped to understand Chinese political system and economic development.

Chinese trainers presented four papers during the training related to the efforts taken in China to alleviate poverty, economic liberalization and progress made during the year.

NCP leader Hit Raj Pande said that Xi Jinping Thought helped to reduce the poverty in China. He said that China is reducing 10 million people from out of poverty since Xi came to power.

During the training, the trainers also taught development model, discipline within the communist party and President Xi’s thought for BRI. “After two days workshop, I am able to understand how China has achieved economic miracle. The training also helped the need to learn the modality of making communist party operational.

In presence of Prime Minister K.P. Shrma Oli and Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and head of International Department Madhav Kumar Nepal and head of Chinese Communist Party International Department Song Tao signed and Memorandum of Understanding to establish close relationship between the two parties.

The MoU covers six areas. Those include exchange of high-level visit, exchange of communist ideology and experiences and giving continuity to current ongoing ideological training and expanding it to grass root level.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provides Support For Muscular Dystrophy Sufferers
Sep 25, 2019
"There Is No Possibility Of A Constitutional Backlash In Nepal"- Bipin Adhikari
Sep 25, 2019
Supreme Court Judges Rule Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Act Unlawful
Sep 25, 2019
Monsoon Revive For The Last Time
Sep 25, 2019
Weather Forecast 25: Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rain In Few Places
Sep 25, 2019

More on News

Japan Provides Support For Muscular Dystrophy Sufferers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Japan Provides Assistance To Build A School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nagdhunga Tunnel To Complete Within 42 months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
PM Oli And NCP Co-chair Hail Xi Jinping Thought By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Embassy Celebrated 89th National Day In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Head Of Chinese Communist Party International Department Is In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

"There Is No Possibility Of A Constitutional Backlash In Nepal"- Bipin Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2019
Supreme Court Judges Rule Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Act Unlawful By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2019
Monsoon Revive For The Last Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2019
Weather Forecast 25: Generally Cloudy With Moderate Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2019
Lionel Messi Wins FIFA 2019 World’s ‘Best’ Player Pushing Cristiano Ronaldo Virgil van Dijk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2019
Weather Forecast September 24: Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75