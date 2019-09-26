Erasmus+ Regional Seminar for Asia Inaugurated In Kathmandu

Sept. 26, 2019, 9:01 p.m.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel hoped that the seminar will build linkages between regional knowledge and the global landscape of higher education and thereby promote a strong mechanism for maximizing opportunities for youths to receive quality education.

Addressing the two-day regional seminar as a chief guest Minister Pokharel stressed that the outcome of the meeting will serve as a valid basis for partnership at the programmatic level.

Welcoming the Chief Guest and participants of the regional seminar, EU Ambassador to Nepal Veronica Cody, said: “On one hand, Erasmus+ offers opportunities for individuals, both students and teachers of all ages, helping them develop and share knowledge and experience at institutions and organizations in different countries .”

“Erasmus also has a comprehensive offer for a wide range of organizations, including universities, education and training providers, think-tanks, research organizations, and private businesses. Today’s event is more focused on the latter part, for organizations”

LNM_1825.JPG

The seminar is the first of its kind to be organized in South Asia. Erasmus+ is the European Union‘s program to support education, training, youth and sports in and outside Europe. Set to last until 2020 in its current form, Erasmus+ doesn't just offer opportunities for students but also for a wide variety of individuals and organizations in the education field. The seminar is organized around the theme of “Academic cooperation and mobility”.

The seminar will provide detailed information on higher education cooperation managed through the Erasmus+ program. In addition, it will emphasize on the available opportunities for EU-Asia cooperation in the education sector along with regional cooperation inside Asia as well.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

